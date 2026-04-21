Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $92.37 and last traded at $92.58. 61,402,313 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 49,028,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.83.

Netflix News Roundup

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $120.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $110.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Phillip Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.85.

Netflix Trading Down 2.4%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,623,066. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 927.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $16,574,986,000 after acquiring an additional 159,578,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 892.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,305,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 859.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 903.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,002,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76,840,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

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Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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