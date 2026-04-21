Financial Lp Hrt Sells 53,867 Shares of Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO) Stock

Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 53,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $39,322.91. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 143,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,525.05. This trade represents a 27.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Onconetix alerts:

On Monday, April 20th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 94,462 shares of Onconetix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $70,846.50.

On Friday, April 17th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 34,636 shares of Onconetix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $25,284.28.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 92,554 shares of Onconetix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $70,341.04.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 74,350 shares of Onconetix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $57,249.50.

Onconetix Price Performance

Shares of ONCO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.68. 1,447,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767,000. The company has a market cap of $446,688.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 3.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. Onconetix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $74.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconetix

About Onconetix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onconetix stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onconetix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONCO Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Onconetix at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Onconetix, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of solutions for men's health and oncology. It offers Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Proclarix, an in vitro protein-based blood diagnostic test for prostate cancer. The company was formerly known as Blue Water Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Onconetix, Inc in December 2023. Onconetix, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onconetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.