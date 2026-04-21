Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Issues Earnings Results

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 25.50%.The firm had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Bank OZK Trading Down 1.5%
NASDAQ OZK opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.93. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $53.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Bank OZK Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 30.47%.
Key Headlines Impacting Bank OZK
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 results: EPS of $1.44 matched the Street consensus and the company reiterated key metrics, showing continued profitability and solid margins. Bank OZK Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Balance‑sheet strength: Low leverage and healthy returns (ROE ~12.6%, net margin ~25.5%) support resilience and capital stability versus regional peers. MarketBeat OZK Snapshot
- Neutral Sentiment: Top‑line: Revenue rose modestly (~2.2% YoY), showing growth but not enough to offset profit compression. Bank OZK Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst tone: Coverage notes OZK is “well‑positioned” to handle near‑term risks, suggesting the downside may be limited absent worsening credit trends. Bank OZK Well-Positioned to Tackle with Near-Term Risks
- Negative Sentiment: Profit decline and estimate miss: Net income fell ~5.1% YoY to $159.3M and diluted EPS declined from $1.47 to $1.44; some outlets/consensus measures flagged a slight miss vs. other estimates, which pushed selling pressure. Bank OZK posts a first-quarter profit of $159.3M
- Negative Sentiment: Credit concerns: Analysts and news coverage highlighted rising credit‑quality uncertainty in the outlook for regional banks, which clouded investor sentiment for OZK despite solid capital ratios. Bank Ozk earnings in focus as credit concerns cloud outlook
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OZK. Zacks Research raised Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank OZK from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.
Get Our Latest Analysis on OZK
Institutional Trading of Bank OZK
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 436.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.
About Bank OZK
Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.
The bank’s core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.
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