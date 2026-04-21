Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Issues Earnings Results

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 25.50%.The firm had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank OZK Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ OZK opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.93. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $53.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

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Bank OZK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 30.47%.

Key Headlines Impacting Bank OZK

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank OZK this week:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OZK. Zacks Research raised Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank OZK from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OZK

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 436.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank’s core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

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