SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC Stake Lessened by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,644 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 39.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $70.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $60.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $86.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPSC stock opened at $57.62 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $153.16. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.00.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $192.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.60 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other news, EVP Jamie Thingelstad sold 2,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $132,844.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,539.36. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $369,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 145,452 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,214.32. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 24,102 shares of company stock worth $1,425,328 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company’s platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

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