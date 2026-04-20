Smith Salley Wealth Management Has $14.79 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 203.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 34,724 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 5,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 25,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 48,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $871,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at $126,495,965.44. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,623 shares of company stock worth $45,165,908. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $455.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $406.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.64 and a 12-month high of $471.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $513.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.