Graham Holdings Company $GHC Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $10,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graham presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Graham Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of GHC stock opened at $1,156.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.79. Graham Holdings Company has a 1-year low of $876.27 and a 1-year high of $1,224.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,074.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,086.03.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $11.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.05 by ($2.60). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Graham had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 5.03%.

Graham Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.33%.

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Corporation is a U.S.-based industrial equipment manufacturer specializing in the design and production of vacuum and heat transfer systems. The company’s core offerings include vacuum pumps, exhausters, and energy recovery turbines, as well as steam surface condensers and specialized heat exchangers. These products are engineered to support critical processes in industries that require controlled environments and efficient thermal management.

In addition to its standard product lines, Graham Corporation provides aftermarket services such as equipment installation, field maintenance, performance testing, and spare parts supply.

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