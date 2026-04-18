SuperTrust (SUT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $334.05 Thousand

SuperTrust (SUT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. One SuperTrust token can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperTrust has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. SuperTrust has a total market capitalization of $36.24 million and approximately $334.05 thousand worth of SuperTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76,893.28 or 0.99896388 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76,407.56 or 1.00150950 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SuperTrust Profile

SuperTrust’s launch date was January 28th, 2024. SuperTrust’s total supply is 188,403,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,588,062 tokens. The official website for SuperTrust is supertrust.club. The official message board for SuperTrust is medium.com/@supertrust_official. SuperTrust’s official Twitter account is @supertrust_sut.

SuperTrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperTrust (SUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Polygon platform. SuperTrust has a current supply of 188,403,732. The last known price of SuperTrust is 0.76188283 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $405,441.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://supertrust.club/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

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