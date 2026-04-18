Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. $ARCT

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,026,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,753 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 7.13% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $12,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 161,910 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

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Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $251.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 80.19% and a negative return on equity of 29.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARCT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $66.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines that address a range of diseases. The company leverages its proprietary STARR® mRNA platform to enable precise control over mRNA expression, supported by its lipid nanoparticle delivery technology, LUNAR®. Arcturus’s approach is designed to address both therapeutic and prophylactic applications, with an emphasis on vaccines and treatments for rare genetic and infectious diseases.

The company’s pipeline includes ARCT-810, an mRNA therapeutic candidate for phenylketonuria (PKU), and ARCT-021 (also known as LUNAR-COV19), a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed in collaboration with Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore.

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