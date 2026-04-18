Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 208.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,011,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,503,000. Finally, United Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0%

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $135.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.82. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $136.53.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

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