Plume (PLUME) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18.98 Million

Plume (PLUME) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. During the last week, Plume has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One Plume coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Plume has a total market cap of $62.06 million and $18.98 million worth of Plume was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76,893.28 or 0.99896388 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76,230.63 or 1.00218147 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Plume Coin Profile

Plume was first traded on January 20th, 2025. Plume’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,333,445,480 coins. The official message board for Plume is plume.org/blog. Plume’s official Twitter account is @plumenetwork. The official website for Plume is plume.org.

Plume Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Plume (PLUME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Plume has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,333,445,480 in circulation. The last known price of Plume is 0.01219978 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $33,881,381.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plume.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plume directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plume should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plume using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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