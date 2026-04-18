Oak Harvest Investment Services Cuts Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Oak Harvest Investment Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,578 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Amgen were worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $355.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.43 and a 1-year high of $391.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $362.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.31.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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