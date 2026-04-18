Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Stock Position Raised by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,755,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,004 shares during the period. NU accounts for about 1.9% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $46,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NU by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 13,695,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,787 shares in the last quarter. Washington University raised its stake in shares of NU by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Washington University now owns 10,566,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,177,000 after purchasing an additional 158,731 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,829,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 74,478,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,935,000 after purchasing an additional 659,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,784,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised NU from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.20 to $17.60 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on NU in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.24.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $18.98.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 18.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NU

In other NU news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,312,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,245,725.78. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

Further Reading

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