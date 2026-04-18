Ninety One SA Pty Ltd Takes Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Aercap during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aercap in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aercap in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Aercap by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Aercap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Aercap from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on Aercap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aercap from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Aercap Stock Up 3.5%

NYSE AER opened at $147.38 on Friday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a twelve month low of $93.28 and a twelve month high of $154.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 44.04%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Aercap Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Aercap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.50%.

About Aercap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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