Ninety One SA Pty Ltd Buys 40,825 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,825 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Dutch Bros worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 557.4% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BROS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.52.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.63. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 4.87%.The firm had revenue of $443.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dutch Bros

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.