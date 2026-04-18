iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA Shares Purchased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,452 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.64% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $59,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,424,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,361,000 after buying an additional 669,410 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,780,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,762,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,217,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,034,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 385.2% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,872,000 after acquiring an additional 836,765 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $52.26. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $56.01.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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