GitLab Inc. $GTLB Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254,965 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.30% of GitLab worth $19,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 124.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in GitLab in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in GitLab by 284.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Trading Down 1.9%
GTLB stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.20 and a beta of 0.85.
GitLab News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting GitLab this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded Google Cloud / Gemini integration — Reports say GitLab’s Duo Agent / integrations are now available to Google Cloud customers via Vertex AI/Gemini, increasing GTLB’s AI distribution channels and go‑to‑market reach, which traders viewed as a near‑term demand accelerator. As GitLab expands its Google Cloud deal, should you buy GTLB stock?
- Positive Sentiment: Product release expands AI features — GitLab 18.11 extends agentic AI to automated security remediation, pipeline setup and delivery analytics, strengthening its DevSecOps positioning and potential monetization of AI features. GitLab Extends Agentic AI with New Automated Security Remediation, Pipeline Setup, and Delivery Analytics
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support (select firms) — Some brokers continue to highlight the company’s long‑term growth/AI potential, which can underpin buy‑the‑dip interest among momentum and thematic investors. Buy the Dip? GitLab’s Bullish Case Outweighs the Bears
- Neutral Sentiment: Board change announced — GitLab disclosed a board member change and committee reassignment; routine governance update but worth monitoring for follow‑up. GitLab Announces Board Change and Committee Reassignment
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary — Independent letters and commentary (e.g., Middle Coast Investing) are watching GitLab’s AI/growth narrative; useful for sentiment but not immediate fundamentals. Middle Coast Investing is Watching Gitlab’s (GTLB) Growth Story
- Negative Sentiment: UBS initiates with Neutral and flags a “difficult AI narrative” — UBS’s neutral stance and lowered target highlight mixed demand evidence and continued headline risk from AI competition, which can cap upside until clearer revenue/AI adoption signals appear. GitLab growth outlook mixed as AI narrative remains “difficult,” UBS says
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sale disclosed — Director Sytse (Sid) Sijbrandij sold ~116,200 shares (~$2.4M) under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan. Planned sales reduce red‑flag risk, but such filings often pressure sentiment short term. GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Sells $2,413,474.00 in Stock
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $2,413,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 459,799 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $10,285,703.63. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,330,408 shares of company stock worth $30,309,342. 16.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GTLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group downgraded GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on GitLab from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on GitLab from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded GitLab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.85.
View Our Latest Research Report on GTLB
GitLab Profile
GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.
The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.
Further Reading
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