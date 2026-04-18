Aion (AION) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $95.27 Thousand

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Aion has a market capitalization of $95.27 thousand and approximately $32.93 thousand worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00027547 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00033648 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00013840 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00012688 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000052 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,417.81 or 0.34627054 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion. The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. Telegram, Github, Reddit, Facebook, BitcoinTalk”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

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