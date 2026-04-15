ProShares UltraShort SmallCap 600 (NYSEARCA:SDD) Short Interest Up 71.2% in March

ProShares UltraShort SmallCap 600 (NYSEARCA:SDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,493 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the March 15th total of 2,624 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,165 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort SmallCap 600

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort SmallCap 600 stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort SmallCap 600 (NYSEARCA:SDD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 10.67% of ProShares UltraShort SmallCap 600 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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ProShares UltraShort SmallCap 600 Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort SmallCap 600 stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165. ProShares UltraShort SmallCap 600 has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99.

ProShares UltraShort SmallCap 600 Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraShort SmallCap 600

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0821 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%.

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ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

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