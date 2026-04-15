iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Stock Price Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.94 and last traded at $22.92. 350,862 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 285,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $853.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.29.

Get iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 48,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBHF was launched on Nov 10, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.