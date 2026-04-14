SEA (NYSE:SE) Director Sells $10,532,396.32 in Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) Director David Ma sold 122,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $10,532,396.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,152,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,946,823.76. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SEA stock opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $199.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.30.

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SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key SEA News

Negative Sentiment: Director David Y. Ma sold a total of 203,304 shares across April 10 and April 13 (average prices ~ $85.84–$86.11), generating roughly $17.47M and reducing his stake by several percentage points. Large director selling can be read as a negative signal, though he still retains over 1M shares. Read More.

Director David Y. Ma sold a total of 203,304 shares across April 10 and April 13 (average prices ~ $85.84–$86.11), generating roughly $17.47M and reducing his stake by several percentage points. Large director selling can be read as a negative signal, though he still retains over 1M shares. Read More. Negative Sentiment: COO Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares across April 10 and April 13 (avg. prices ~ $84.39–$85.73), totaling about $1.70M and trimming his holdings by ~2.8–2.9%. Insider sales by executives can signal personal liquidity needs or portfolio rebalancing; context matters. Read More.

COO Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares across April 10 and April 13 (avg. prices ~ $84.39–$85.73), totaling about $1.70M and trimming his holdings by ~2.8–2.9%. Insider sales by executives can signal personal liquidity needs or portfolio rebalancing; context matters. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider Jingye Chen sold 1,600 shares across the two dates (~$68.6K + $68.6K), a very small percent reduction of their position; likely immaterial but recorded in filings. Read More.

Insider Jingye Chen sold 1,600 shares across the two dates (~$68.6K + $68.6K), a very small percent reduction of their position; likely immaterial but recorded in filings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider Yanjun Wang sold 1,600 shares across the two dates (~$68.6K + $68.6K), also a small reduction in holdings. Read More.

Insider Yanjun Wang sold 1,600 shares across the two dates (~$68.6K + $68.6K), also a small reduction in holdings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coverage note: an article summarizing a director sale is available for additional context. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SE. Wedbush cut their price target on SEA from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on SEA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SEA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 2,860.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 148 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 114.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in SEA by 539.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea’s digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Further Reading

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