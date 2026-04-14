Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $38.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s current price.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore raised shares of Halliburton from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Halliburton from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.95.

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Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $41.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $1,900,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 344,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,044,943.60. The trade was a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 5,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $184,014.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 187,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,645.86. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,508 shares of company stock valued at $15,291,882. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,312 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Halliburton

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About Halliburton

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Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company’s activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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