Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,685.84% and a negative return on equity of 226.58%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEXX opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Lexaria Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.48.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEXX. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Lexaria Bioscience from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lexaria Bioscience in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lexaria Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexaria Bioscience

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lexaria Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of Lexaria Bioscience worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) is a biotech company specializing in the development and commercialization of proprietary drug delivery platforms. The company’s flagship technology, DehydraTECH, is designed to improve the oral bioavailability, onset time and overall efficiency of active molecules such as cannabinoids, nicotine and other lipophilic compounds. Lexaria’s platform seeks to address absorption challenges commonly associated with oral delivery by enhancing the rate and extent at which compounds enter the bloodstream.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia, Lexaria operates in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and consumer product markets.

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