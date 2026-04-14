iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Trading Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.6405 and last traded at $26.77. 100,603 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 714% from the average session volume of 12,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Stock Down 0.9%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.66.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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