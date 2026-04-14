iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWP) Stock Price Up 0% – Still a Buy?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWP – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.4950.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50.

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