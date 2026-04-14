Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Acquires 9,247 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 808.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after acquiring an additional 142,238 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 912.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290,988 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 891.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,134,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879,276 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Netflix by 886.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $902,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Netflix by 430.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,738,241 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $631,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Netflix Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.84. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,543,023 shares of company stock worth $141,145,842 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Netflix from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX
Netflix News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc says Netflix’s advertising tier is scaling faster than anticipated and raised its NFLX forecast, citing stronger ad traction and faster monetization that improve revenue mix prospects. ‘Netflix’s Advertising Tier Is Scaling Faster than Anticipated,’ Says KeyBanc Analyst; Raises NFLX Stock Forecast
- Positive Sentiment: Wedbush lifted its price target to $118 and flagged strong ad momentum heading into Q1, expecting ad revenue and overall results to beat guidance. Wedbush Raises Netflix Stock (NFLX) Price Target Ahead of Q1 Earnings — Sees Strong Ad Momentum
- Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank also bumped its price target ahead of Q1, reflecting cautious optimism that pricing power, ad growth and international expansion will continue to drive top-line strength. Netflix Stock (NFLX) Gets a Price Target Boost ahead of Q1 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs upgraded NFLX to Buy (from Neutral) and raised its 12‑month target, increasing institutional confidence in Netflix’s risk/reward given ad upside and sustained subscriber resilience. Goldman Sachs Upgrades Netflix (NFLX) Stock to Buy from Neutral
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts (Benzinga/SeekingAlpha coverage) expect Q1 ad revenues to top $3B and see ad growth as the primary driver of better-than-guidance gross margins and free-cash-flow improvement. Netflix Q1 Preview: Analyst Expects Ad Revenues To Exceed $3 Billion
- Neutral Sentiment: Ted Sarandos made a rare outreach to movie theater owners (CinemaCon attendance), signaling Netflix is exploring theatrical/windowed releases — a potential incremental revenue channel but unlikely to meaningfully affect Q1 results. Netflix Leader Makes Rare Overture to Cinema Owners
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple earnings previews and buy-side writeups (Zacks, Barron’s, Seeking Alpha) highlight solid subscriber trends, price hikes, and ad momentum but note execution and content cadence are key risks into the print. 3 Quarterly Reports to Watch This Week: NFLX, PEP, TSM
- Negative Sentiment: Report that co‑founder Reed Hastings realized ~$500M in option gains since 2025 may be viewed as insider monetization/timing risk by some investors, creating headline noise ahead of earnings. Netflix co-founder makes shocking $500M move as new fight erupts
Netflix Profile
Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.
The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.
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