Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Acquires 9,247 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 808.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after acquiring an additional 142,238 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 912.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290,988 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 891.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,134,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879,276 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Netflix by 886.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $902,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Netflix by 430.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,738,241 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $631,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.84. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,543,023 shares of company stock worth $141,145,842 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Netflix from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

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Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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