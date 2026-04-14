Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

Geiger Counter (LON:GCL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 73 and last traded at GBX 70.60. Approximately 212,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 624,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.30.

Geiger Counter Trading Up 1.9%

The stock has a market cap of £74.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 65.29.

Geiger Counter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A closed-end investment company investing in the exploration, development and production of uranium for nuclear energy.

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