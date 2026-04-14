ETS (NASDAQ:ETS) Issues Earnings Results

ETS (NASDAQ:ETS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

ETS Stock Performance

ETS opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. ETS has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $4.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.55.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of ETS in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

ETS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elite Express Holding Inc is a holding company which conducts its operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, JAR Transportation Inc It provides last-mile delivery services, primarily focused on transporting packages from distribution centers to end customers. Elite Express Holding Inc is based in LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.

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