BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Up 130.2% in March

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 76,642 shares, a growth of 130.2% from the March 15th total of 33,288 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,264 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSM. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter.

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BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:DSM opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Inc (NYSE: DSM) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company sponsored by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Launched in 2007, DSM is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a professionally managed portfolio of municipal debt securities. As a publicly traded fund, DSM combines the liquidity of the secondary market with the long-term investment horizon of a mutual fund structure.

The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax.

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