Bank of America Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $325.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $320.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank set a $330.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $239.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.37.

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Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $259.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple has a 1 year low of $189.81 and a 1 year high of $288.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 30,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 6.4% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 110.9% during the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple News Summary

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About Apple

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Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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