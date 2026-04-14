Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $106.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APTV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $74.00 price target on Aptiv in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Aptiv from $104.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $110.00 price target on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.49.

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Aptiv Price Performance

APTV stock opened at $60.19 on Monday. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.54, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.81%.The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $634,961,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $297,917,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14,336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,411,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,127,000 after buying an additional 3,388,147 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,523,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $389,986,000 after buying an additional 1,595,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6,711.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,434,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,833,000 after buying an additional 1,413,022 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv

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Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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