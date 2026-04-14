Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citizens Jmp Analyst Says

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 163.24% from the stock’s current price.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.91.

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Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $740.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zachary Roberts sold 35,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $63,189.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 581,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,663.82. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker sold 24,001 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $42,241.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,252,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,919.20. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 278,452 shares of company stock valued at $534,053 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11,159.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 5,267.6% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 81.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Key Allogene Therapeutics News

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Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing allogeneic, or “off-the-shelf,” chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapies to treat a range of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company leverages gene-editing technologies to generate universally compatible engineered T cells, aiming to overcome the limitations of patient-specific CAR T approaches such as manufacturing delays, variable product quality and treatment resistance.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple allogeneic CAR T candidates targeting key antigens in blood cancers.

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