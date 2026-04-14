Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citizens Jmp Analyst Says

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 163.24% from the stock’s current price.
ALLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.91.
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Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Zachary Roberts sold 35,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $63,189.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 581,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,663.82. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker sold 24,001 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $42,241.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,252,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,919.20. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 278,452 shares of company stock valued at $534,053 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11,159.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 5,267.6% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 81.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
Key Allogene Therapeutics News
Here are the key news stories impacting Allogene Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Interim pivotal trial result — ALPHA3 showed 58.3% MRD clearance for Cema‑Cel vs. 16.7% in observation (41.6 ppt absolute difference), a 97.7% median drop in plasma ctDNA by day 45, and no cases of CRS, ICANS, GvHD or treatment‑related serious AEs reported so far; company flagged mid‑2027 interim EFS and mid‑2028 primary EFS. Allogene Therapeutics Reports Interim Futility Analysis from Pivotal ALPHA3 Trial
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets highlight the clinical finding that residual lymphoma cells were cleared in early data cuts, increasing confidence in Allogene’s off‑the‑shelf CAR‑T approach and widening investor interest. Allogene’s off-the-shelf CAR-T erases lingering lymphoma cells in early slice of data
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction and exposure — press summaries and coverage (BioSpace, STAT, MarketWatch) and heavy options activity (≈6,076 call contracts, ~901% above typical) point to speculative and institutional buying interest. Allogene stock sails after CAR T clears residual lymphoma in early data cut
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness — Jefferies issued a Buy and coverage notes highlight large upside (consensus price targets well above current levels), supporting momentum. Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group
- Neutral Sentiment: Trading actions — shares were temporarily halted for “news pending” ahead of the release; the company held a conference call/webcast to discuss the results. Allogene Therapeutics Reports Interim Futility Analysis from Pivotal ALPHA3 Trial
- Negative Sentiment: Proposed equity raise — Allogene filed to sell $175M of common stock (with a 30‑day option for an extra $26.25M). That primary offering could dilute existing holders and may pressure the stock despite strong data. Allogene Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of $175 Million of Common Stock
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile
Allogene Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing allogeneic, or “off-the-shelf,” chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapies to treat a range of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company leverages gene-editing technologies to generate universally compatible engineered T cells, aiming to overcome the limitations of patient-specific CAR T approaches such as manufacturing delays, variable product quality and treatment resistance.
The company’s pipeline includes multiple allogeneic CAR T candidates targeting key antigens in blood cancers.
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