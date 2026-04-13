Watershed Private Wealth LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 40,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 99,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after buying an additional 23,554 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $123.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.04. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $124.56. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.