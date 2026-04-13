Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.0% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $19,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 243,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 21,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

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