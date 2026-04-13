Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 4,152 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2,107.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $446.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $444.17 and its 200-day moving average is $462.78. The stock has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $328.33 and a 52-week high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

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