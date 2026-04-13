United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UDR. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Dominion Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

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United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Up 0.0%

Institutional Trading of United Dominion Realty Trust

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $35.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.73. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE: UDR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company’s core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR’s business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

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