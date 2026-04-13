U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BALT. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

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Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock opened at $33.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $33.84.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

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