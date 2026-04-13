Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Celanese (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,156 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 205% compared to the typical volume of 1,692 call options.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,840,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,610,000 after acquiring an additional 90,428 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,565,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,645 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 21.0% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,115,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,255,000 after acquiring an additional 887,600 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,094,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,127,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Celanese by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,949,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,973,000 after buying an additional 80,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

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Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese stock traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.96. 758,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $67.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.22). Celanese had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Celanese and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celanese

Celanese Company Profile

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Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

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