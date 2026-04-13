Tapestry, Inc. $TPR Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 21.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 608,266 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $68,868,000 after acquiring an additional 108,278 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Tapestry by 1,331.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,478 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 36,720 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $2,395,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $1,882,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $8,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

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Tapestry Trading Down 0.1%

Tapestry stock opened at $150.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $161.97.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 157.98%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tapestry to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tapestry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.06.

Get Our Latest Report on TPR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Denise Kulikowsky sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.62, for a total value of $1,426,412.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,714.04. This trade represents a 25.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 39,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.34, for a total transaction of $6,025,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,248,274.52. This trade represents a 24.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,956 shares of company stock valued at $25,297,262. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

Further Reading

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