Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TAK. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of TAK stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40 and a beta of -0.01. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $18.90.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.81 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Takeda Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.160-3.160 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1,262.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) is a Tokyo-based, multinational biopharmaceutical company with roots dating back to 1781. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products for patients worldwide. Takeda is publicly listed and operates as a fully integrated R&D-driven healthcare company focused on delivering specialty medicines and therapies across a range of therapeutic areas.

Takeda’s main business activities encompass discovery and development of prescription medicines, clinical development and regulatory affairs, manufacturing of small molecules and biologics, and global commercial operations.

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