Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $167.52 and last traded at $164.6760, with a volume of 4177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Seneca Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Seneca Foods in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Seneca Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Seneca Foods Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.03.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $508.35 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seneca Foods

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seneca Foods Corporation is a leading producer and distributor of shelf-stable fruits, vegetables and fruit‐based products. The company’s core activities include the processing, packaging and sale of canned fruits and vegetables, natural fruit juices, apple sauces and fruit‐based snacks. Seneca Foods caters to both retail and foodservice markets, supplying national and international grocers, restaurant chains and food manufacturers with branded and private‐label products.

Seneca Foods operates a network of manufacturing facilities and cold storage warehouses across North America, with key processing plants in New York, Michigan, California and Canada.

Further Reading

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