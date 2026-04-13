SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SCWorx in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WORX

SCWorx Price Performance

Shares of WORX stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.26. SCWorx has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. SCWorx had a negative net margin of 154.41% and a negative return on equity of 72.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SCWorx

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SCWorx stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 121,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.55% of SCWorx as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCWorx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry. It also offers virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management; charge description master management; contract management; request for proposal automation; rebate management; integration of acquired management; big data analytics modeling; data integration and warehousing; and ScanWorx.

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