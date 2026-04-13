Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.10 and last traded at $69.9540, with a volume of 24941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.08.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Stock Down 1.5%

The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.86.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 97.97%. The business had revenue of $376.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.380 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 184.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

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