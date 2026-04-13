Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NMCO)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.0%

NMCO traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.72. 16,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,866. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE: NMCO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income exempt from federal income tax and, to the extent reasonably possible, exempt from or subject to limited United States state and local income taxes. The fund pursues its objective by primarily investing in a broad range of municipal securities, including investment-grade and below-investment-grade debt obligations issued by states, municipalities, public authorities and other political subdivisions across the United States.

NMCO’s portfolio construction emphasizes credit selection and active management strategies to target undervalued opportunities in both public and private municipal markets.

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