Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.8880, with a volume of 3622237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LWLG

Lightwave Logic Trading Up 12.4%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -70.07 and a beta of 2.75.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative net margin of 8,571.31% and a negative return on equity of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Lightwave Logic

In related news, Director Laila Partridge sold 11,000 shares of Lightwave Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $75,240.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 80,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,145.32. The trade was a 11.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Snizhana P. Quan sold 20,000 shares of Lightwave Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,655. This trade represents a 28.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 142,127 shares of company stock worth $1,022,406 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lightwave Logic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,391 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lightwave Logic, Inc (NASDAQ: LWLG) is a U.S.-based photonics company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary electro‐optic polymer materials and devices for high-speed optical communications. The company’s core technology platform centers on organic electro-optic polymers that offer low drive voltage, high modulation bandwidth and integration flexibility, enabling next-generation optical interconnects for data centers, telecommunications and emerging photonic computing architectures.

Lightwave Logic’s product pipeline includes modulators, waveguides and integrated photonic components designed to outperform traditional lithium-niobate and silicon-based solutions in terms of size, power consumption and ease of integration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.