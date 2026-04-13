Insider Selling: Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Insider Sells £491,552.60 in Stock

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) insider Mark George sold 223,433 shares of Wickes Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220, for a total value of £491,552.60.

Wickes Group Stock Performance

LON WIX opened at GBX 229.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of £515.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 551.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 227.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 226.67. Wickes Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 172.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 255.

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Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 17.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Wickes Group had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 2.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wickes Group plc will post 16.2278978 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wickes Group from GBX 275 to GBX 278 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wickes Group from GBX 200 to GBX 227 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Wickes Group from GBX 250 to GBX 265 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 249.17.

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About Wickes Group

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Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have 228 stores across the UK, employing 7,400 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £27 billion UK Home Improvement market. Over the past few years Wickes has consistently outperformed the market, growing share and delivering a CAGR growth rate double that of the market.

At Wickes, we have a clear purpose, which is to ‘help the nation feel house proud’, and we do this by focusing on our three customer segments – Local Trade, Do-it-for-me and DIY retail.

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