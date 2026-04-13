Hudson Oak Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 15,761 iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Hudson Oak Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hudson Oak Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,233,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.85 and a 1-year high of $109.00.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.