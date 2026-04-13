HC Wainwright Cuts Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU) Price Target to $15.00

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACTU. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Actuate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Actuate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Actuate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

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Actuate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ACTU stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Actuate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39.

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actuate Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACTU. Voss Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Actuate Therapeutics by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 896,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 610,138 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Actuate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. BIOS Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Actuate Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BIOS Capital Management LP now owns 10,049,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Actuate Therapeutics by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 84,561 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Actuate Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares during the period.

About Actuate Therapeutics

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Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACTU) is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies designed to address key drivers of tumor growth and survival. Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies a precision medicine approach to identify novel molecular targets and develop small-molecule agents that have the potential to improve outcomes for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.

The company’s lead asset, atuveciclib, is a selective, oral CDK9 inhibitor being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia and advanced solid tumors.

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