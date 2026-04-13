HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 273.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sintx Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

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Sintx Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sintx Technologies

NASDAQ:SINT opened at $2.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.66. Sintx Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sintx Technologies by 33.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sintx Technologies by 10.3% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 79,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies in the third quarter worth $388,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sintx Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SINT) is a medical materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of silicon nitride-based biomaterials for surgical and implantable medical devices. Its proprietary silicon nitride ceramic combines mechanical strength, biocompatibility and intrinsic antimicrobial properties, positioning it as an alternative to traditional metal and polymer implant materials. Sintx’s primary focus is on applications in spinal fusion, trauma fixation and dental implantology, where device performance and long-term biological response are critical.

The company’s core product offerings include silicon nitride powders for advanced implant fabrication and finished implantable components designed for interbody spinal fusion cages, spinal fixation hardware and trauma plates and screws.

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