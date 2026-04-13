Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.00 and last traded at C$14.87, with a volume of 23163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.88.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.12.

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Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C($12.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$653.07 million during the quarter. Frontera Energy had a negative net margin of 104.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.648374 EPS for the current year.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corp is a Canadian-based company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves in South America. It operates in five segments: Colombia, which includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia; Peru; Ecuador & others, which includes all upstream business activities of exploration in Ecuador, the corporate office in Canada, and non-operating entities that have been aggregated; Guyana segment includes all offshore upstream business activities; and Midstream segment includes company’s investments in pipelines, storage, port, and other facilities relating to the distribution and exportation of crude oil products in Colombia.

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