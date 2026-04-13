Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND is Valley National Advisers Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 589,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,496 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 3.8% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $27,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

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Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average of $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $46.86.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.161 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

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